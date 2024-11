Two firing incidents by criminal trio in Delhi within 10 min span; 1 dead, 1 injured

Police received information about a firing in Kabir Nagar and the team sent, found three empty cartridges and a motorcycle lying on the roadside. Another PCR call was received at 1.26 am from neighbouring Jyoti Nagar area about another shooting also involving the same three accused from the Kabir Nagar incident.