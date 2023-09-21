Home
Bomb threat at Delhi school, turns out to be hoax

Bomb squad personnel combed the premises around 8 am and found nothing suspicious, a senior officer said.
Last Updated 21 September 2023, 08:13 IST

The Lal Bahadur Shastri School in RK Puram received an email about a bomb on the premises that later turned out to be a hoax, police said on Thursday.

The school authorities received the email on Wednesday. They might have checked it on Thursday and informed the police, they said.

Bomb squad personnel combed the premises around 8 am and found nothing suspicious, a senior officer said.

The school was scheduled to conduct an exam for 400 students on Thursday. The exam went off smoothly after the bomb squad's search of the premises, the officer added.

In May, the Delhi Public School in Mathura Road received a similar hoax email about a bomb.

The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received two bomb threats, the last on April 12 via email. The first one was over phone in November 2022. Both turned out to be hoaxes.

(Published 21 September 2023, 08:13 IST)
