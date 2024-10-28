DTC bus catches fire in Delhi, 2 passengers sustain minor injuries

<p>New Delhi: A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus carrying around 15 passengers caught fire here on Sunday evening, leaving a child and a man injured, police said.</p>.<p>The bus driver made a PCR call at 5:43 pm about the fire and a police team was rushed to the spot, they said.</p>.<p>The bus conductor told police that around 15 passengers were onboard the bus when it caught fire, they said.</p>.Fire breaks out at cracker shop in Hyderabad, woman injured.<p>"When the bus reached Ring Road around 5.15 pm, smoke started filling it up from the rear. The driver doused the fire using a fire extinguisher.</p>.<p>"All passengers managed to get out. A child and a man sustained minor burn injuries while getting down," a senior police officer said.</p>.<p>Crime and FSL teams were called in for an investigation. The cause of the fire is not yet known, police said. </p>