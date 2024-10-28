Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

DTC bus catches fire in Delhi, 2 passengers sustain minor injuries

The bus conductor told police that around 15 passengers were onboard the bus when it caught fire, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 20:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2024, 20:41 IST
India NewsDelhiFireBus

Follow us on :

Follow Us