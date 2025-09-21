Five booked for harassing Bangalore University guest lecturer 

<p>Bengaluru: The Jnanabharathi police have registered a case against five people for allegedly harassing a guest lecturer at Bangalore University.</p>.<p>Based on a complaint by the 30-year-old victim, the police on September 8 booked Swaroop Kumar, Ramanjaneya B K, Rangaswamy, Jagannatha K., and Shivaray, who were allegedly her colleagues.</p>.Woman posts misleading video of rowdies running rampant in Bengaluru; arrested .<p>She alleged that Kumar and Ramanjaneya mentally harassed her and caused her to lose her job by spreading false information about her. She further stated that she once snatched Kumar’s phone while he was recording her on video and discovered a clip in which he and the other suspects were discussing sexually exploiting her, the FIR noted.</p>.<p>When she confronted them, they allegedly abused her and said she had no right to question them since she was from a village. The FIR also stated that they demanded sexual favours to allow her to continue in the job, threatening to force themselves on her and kill her if she refused. The case has been transferred to the Ijoor police station in Bengaluru South district, as the offence occurred under its jurisdiction, a senior officer told <em>DH</em>.</p>