Five booked for harassing Bangalore University guest lecturer 

Based on a complaint by the 30-year-old victim, the police on September 8 booked Swaroop Kumar, Ramanjaneya B K, Rangaswamy, Jagannatha K., and Shivaray, who were allegedly her colleagues.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 22:19 IST
Published 20 September 2025, 22:19 IST
