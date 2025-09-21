GBA chief Maheshwar Rao directs officials to prepare masterplan to clean up K R Market 

<p>The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner, Maheshwar Rao, has directed officials to prepare a master plan to clean up K R Market.</p>.<p>Rao, who inspected the market on Saturday, noted that approximately 70 tonnes of waste are generated daily and stressed the need for effective and scientific disposal of this waste.</p>.<p>To maintain cleanliness, he said every shop must mandatorily keep bins for waste disposal and that marshals should fine those who dispose of waste improperly. Marshals should also create awareness to ensure waste is disposed of only in designated locations, he added.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> Central Corporation Commissioner Rajendra Cholan observed that there was a lack of coordination among officials operating within the market and warned them not to shirk responsibility. He directed officers from all departments to work in coordination to ensure cleanliness.</p>.Bengaluru: Lokayukta directs GBA commissioners to set up dog shelters.<p>In addition, Rao asked officials to take appropriate action to identify the total number of shops in the market and recover pending rents from defaulters.</p>.<p>Noting that damaged roof sheets were causing water leakage and affecting both traders and the public, Rao directed officials to carry out necessary repair works.</p>