ED could file case on how AAP leaders are breathing, says Atishi

"What the Enforcement Directorate (ED) does, against whom it works, on whose orders it works, is well known. In this country, everyone has seen the ‘washing machine' of the Bharatiya Janata Party, how it works on Ajit Pawar and his entire family when they join the BJP, whether it is a sugar cooperative case or an irrigation scam case, the ED files a closure report in it," Delhi Minister Atishi said in a statement.