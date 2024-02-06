JOIN US
delhi

ED searches against Delhi CM Kejriwal's personal secretary, AAP Rajya Sabha MP

AAP sources said the raids came just before Delhi Minister Atishi was to hold a press conference to "expose" the ED.
Last Updated 06 February 2024, 04:18 IST

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches at the premises of AAP Rajya Sabha MP N D Gupta and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar, among others, in connection with an investigation into a money laundering case.

Sources said around 10 premises in Delhi were searched. Besides Gupta and Bibhav, the premises linked to former Delhi Jal Board member Shalabh Kumar were also searched.

AAP sources said the raids came just before Delhi Minister Atishi was to hold a press conference to "expose" the ED.

Last Saturday, the ED had approached a court against Kejriwal for not honouring a summons to join a probe into the money laundering case linked to he controversial Delhi excise policy.

The actions against AAP came days after the ED arrested then Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who resigned from the post.

