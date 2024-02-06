ED searches against Delhi CM Kejriwal's personal secretary, AAP Rajya Sabha MP

AAP sources said the raids came just before Delhi Minister Atishi was to hold a press conference to "expose" the ED.

Last Saturday, the ED had approached a court against Kejriwal for not honouring a summons to join a probe into the money laundering case linked to he controversial Delhi excise policy.

The actions against AAP came days after the ED arrested then Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who resigned from the post.