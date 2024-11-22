Excise policy case: Supreme Court issues notice to CBI, ED on Manish Sisodia's plea seeking relaxation of bail conditions

<p>The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to probe agencies, CBI and ED, on AAP leader Manish Sisodia's plea seeking relaxation of bail conditions in alleged liquor policy irregularities case.</p><p>The excise case pertains to charges of alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was scrapped subsequently.</p><p>Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities. Subsequently, the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).</p><p>More to follow...</p><p>(With PTI inputs)</p>