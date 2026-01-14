Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Fire breaks out at BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad's official residence in Delhi

There were no casualties in the incident. It was not immediately known if the Patna Sahib MP was home at the time of the incident.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 04:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 January 2026, 04:25 IST
India NewsDelhiFire AccidentRavi Shankar Prasad

Follow us on :

Follow Us