Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Fire, smoke and sound: Dussehra once again and effigies line west Delhi streets

Dussehra days are here again and the streets of west Delhi’s Titarpur are awash with colour as buyers look to pick up an effigy and makers hurriedly put last minute touches to their work.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 11:12 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2024, 11:12 IST
India NewsDelhiTrendingDussehra

Follow us on :

Follow Us