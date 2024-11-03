Home
First Asian Buddhist Summit to be held in Delhi on November 5-6

President Droupadi Murmu is expected to be the chief guest at the first Asian Buddhist Summit to be hosted by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC).
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 23:11 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 23:11 IST
