First Asian Buddhist Summit to be held in Delhi on November 5-6
President Droupadi Murmu is expected to be the chief guest at the first Asian Buddhist Summit to be hosted by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC).
IBC cordially invites for the #FirstAsianBuddhistSummit to be held on 5th-6th November in New Delhi. The theme of the summit is ‘Role of Buddha Dhamma in Strengthening Asia’. Join us for insightful talks and captivating exhibits and be a part of this enlightening journey through… pic.twitter.com/1JeJmV91vP