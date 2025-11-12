GRAP-III imposed as AQI turns 'severe': Here's what's allowed and what's not in Delhi

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi </a>recorded its first "severe" air quality day of the year on Tuesday, with the overall <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/delhi-gasps-as-aqi-turns-severe-grap-iii-imposed-3793936">Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 428</a>, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).</p><p>The air quality, which was in the "very poor" category for the last several days, deteriorated further on Tuesday morning due to stagnant weather conditions and local emissions.</p><p>Chairing a high-level review meeting, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta directed for a strict enforcement of Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), increased the number of enforcement teams to 2,088 and ordered immediate action against the construction sites violating pollution norms.</p><p>She also instructed agencies to control dust by paving open areas, installing 300 mist-spray systems by November 30, ensuring proper waste disposal and curbing open and biomass burning.</p><p>Gupta said the Delhi government is tackling the pollution crisis on a "mission mode", with full seriousness and accountability.</p>.Delhi pollution: Govt tells schools to conduct classes in hybrid mode for students up to Class 5.<p><strong>Let us take a look at what changes will go into effect after GRAP III imposition: </strong></p><ul><li><p>Ban on construction and demolition activities in NCR.</p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Demolition, earthwork, trenching, transport of construction material will be prohibited. </p></li></ul><ul><li><p>In Delhi and NCR districts including Gurugram, Faridabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers will be prohibited. </p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Inter-state buses that are non-electric, non-CNG, and non-BS-VI diesel will be restricted from entering Delhi. </p></li></ul><ul><li><p>Diesel medium goods vehicles (MGVs) are banned. </p></li></ul><ul><li><p>On-Delhi-registered light commercial vehicles (LCVs) are also banned. </p></li></ul><p>Additionally, students up to class 5 will have online classes temporarily as pollution levels continue to rise. </p><p>This is the first time in 2025 that Delhi's air quality has entered the "severe" zone. The last time the city recorded such poor air quality was in December 2024, the CPCB's data showed.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>