<p>New Delhi: Gunshots shattered the early morning calm of a residential area in Rohini's Sector 24 on Saturday, when police had a face-off with some local gangsters, three of whom were eventually arrested.</p>.<p>The confrontation took place while the gangsters were plotting to fire at the house of a gau raksha dal member, they said.</p>.Police in Jammu nab 3 men, beat in public for firing gunshots at criminal.<p>Lallu alias Ashroo, 23, a resident of Mangeram Park and a known associate of the Gogi gang, and his close aide, Irfan, 21, received gunshot wounds in the encounter.</p>.<p>Two of the group managed to flee by scaling a wall near Rithala's Ganda Nala, an officer said.</p>.<p>Police said the five men were planning to attack a gau raksha dal functionary, who had recently convened a 'Maha Sabha' after three people were allegedly thrashed by Lallu and his associates.</p>.<p>"The attack was reportedly linked to a 'mahasabha' called by the community on September 20, following the alleged assault of three persons, Gourav Solanki, Chahat, and Yogesh, by Lallu and his associates a few days earlier," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan said.</p>.<p>Lallu also circulated a video of the assault on social media to show off his link with the Gogi gang, he said.</p>.<p>The confrontation took place around 2.40 am, when police intercepted a white car near the Bankey Bihari Temple in Sector 24, a police statement said.</p>.<p>When they were signalled to stop, the alleged criminals rammed their vehicle into the team's car and fired several rounds at police.</p>.<p>Police retaliated and shot Lallu and Irfan in the legs.</p>.<p>Both were taken to a hospital and are stable, police said.</p>.<p>During the entire operation, police fired six rounds, while the accused fired about seven.</p>.<p>The third to be apprehended from the spot was Nitesh, 30, a Mathura native.</p>.<p>Two sophisticated pistols and a country-made firearm were recovered from the three arrested.</p>.<p>According to police, Lallu, who also runs his own 'Nassroo gang', named after his jailed brother, is involved in five cases, including two of attempted murder and two robberies.</p>.<p>Irfan, also from Mangeram Park, is facing two attempted murder cases, while Nitesh has a history of involvement in cheating cases, police said. </p>