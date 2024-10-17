Gym owner murder: Second shooter arrested after encounter in Mathura

<p>New Delhi: In a joint operation, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police arrested a sharpshooter, wanted for the murder of a gym owner in the national capital, following a brief encounter in Mathura in the early hours of Thursday, officials said.</p>.<p>Yogesh alias Raju, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Badaun, works for Lawrence Bishnoi and Hashim Baba gangs, according to police.</p>.<p>Raju's associate Madhur alias Ayaan was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell on October 12.</p>.Gurugram man kills 15-year-old suspecting him of relationship with wife, arrested.<p>Raju and Madhur allegedly shot dead 35-year-old Nadir Shah outside his gym in Delhi's Greater Kailash 1 on September 12.</p>.<p>A Delhi Police Special Cell team received a tip-off about Raju's movement in Mathura and a trap was laid along with the local police. He was seen travelling on a motorcycle on the Agra-Mathura Highway service road near Baad railway station around 4 am, an officer said.</p>.<p>"On seeing the police team, Raju opened fire. He fired three rounds while the police team fired two in self-defence," he said.</p>.<p>Raju sustained a gunshot injury in his left leg and has been admitted to the hospital, he added.</p>.<p>A .32 bore pistol with seven live cartridges, three empty shells and a motorcycle without a number plate were recovered from the spot, police said.</p>