HC questions DU's decision of admission to 5-year law courses through CLAT, not CUET

Petitioner Prince Singh, a law student at Campus Law Centre in Delhi University, claimed that the university, while issuing the impugned notification, has imposed a “wholly unreasonable and arbitrary condition” that the admission to five-year integrated law course shall be solely based upon merit in the CLAT- UG 2023 result, which is violative of the right to equality under Article 14 and right to education under Article 21 of the Constitution.