<p>New Delhi: Jail is my life now and I'm relieved that the others have got bail in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case even though I've not, activist <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/umar-khalid">Umar Khalid</a> told his partner Banojyotsna Lahiri on Monday after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> ruling came in.</p>.<p>The Supreme Court refused to grant bail to activists Umar Khalid and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sharjeel-imam">Sharjeel Imam</a> in the matter on Monday, saying there was a prima facie case against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.</p>.<p>However, activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad were granted bail in the case.</p>.<p>In a post on X Banojyotsna wrote, "'I am really happy for the others, who got bail! So relieved', Umar said. 'I'll come tomorrow for Mulaqat', I replied. 'Good good, aa jana. Ab yahi zindagi hai'. #UmarKhalid."</p>.<p>The February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.</p>.<p>Imam was arrested on January 28, 2020, for speeches made during anti-CAA protests. He was later arrested in a larger conspiracy case in August 2020. Khalid was arrested on September 13, 2020.</p>.<p>All seven accused were booked under the stringent anti-terror UAPA and provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the riots.</p>.<p>According to Section 16 of the UAPA, "Whoever commits a terrorist act shall, if such act has resulted in the death of any person, be punishable with death or imprisonment for life, and shall also be liable to fine."</p>