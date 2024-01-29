Kejriwal joins I.N.D.I.A partners in slamming Nitish for switch to NDA

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar did not do the right thing by exiting INDIA bloc, calling his conduct not good for democracy.

Kejriwal made the remark at a press conference responding to a question about Nitish forming a new government with BJP in Bihar.

"I feel this is wrong and he should not have left. Such conduct is not good for democracy," Kejriwal said.

Nitish on Sunday resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar, saying "things were not working well" for him in the 'Mahagathbandhan' or the grand alliance and the opposition bloc INDIA, and formed a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.