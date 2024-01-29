JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Kejriwal joins I.N.D.I.A partners in slamming Nitish for switch to NDA

Nitish on Sunday resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar, saying 'things were not working well' for him in the 'Mahagathbandhan' or the grand alliance and the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A, and formed a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.
Last Updated 29 January 2024, 12:06 IST

Follow Us

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar did not do the right thing by exiting INDIA bloc, calling his conduct not good for democracy.

Kejriwal made the remark at a press conference responding to a question about Nitish forming a new government with BJP in Bihar.

"I feel this is wrong and he should not have left. Such conduct is not good for democracy," Kejriwal said.

Nitish on Sunday resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar, saying "things were not working well" for him in the 'Mahagathbandhan' or the grand alliance and the opposition bloc INDIA, and formed a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

Besides JD (U), RJD, Congress, and Left parties were the other constituents of the now no more Mahagathbandhan.

AAP is part of the INDIA bloc and is in seat-sharing talks with Congress for five states -- Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, Goa, and Haryana.

The Punjab units of both Congress and AAP have ruled out any alliance between the parties in the state for upcoming Lok Sabha polls, though a final decision is yet to be announced.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 29 January 2024, 12:06 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsArvind KejriwalNitish KumarI.N.D.I.A

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT