Home india delhi

L-G asks Delhi govt, civic bodies to ensure mitigation of mosquito breeding on war footing

The L-G called the rising number of dengue cases and related hospitalisation in the national capital 'worrying'.
Last Updated 23 October 2023, 12:02 IST

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena directed the NDMC, MCD and city government on Monday to ensure proper sanitation and mitigation of mosquito breeding on a war footing.

He called the rising number of dengue cases and related hospitalisation in the national capital 'worrying'.

'The rising cases of dengue and related hospitalisation in Delhi, despite a dip in temperature, are worrying.

'Spoke to the Chief Secretary, NDMC Chairman, MCD Commissioner and Secretary (Health), GNCTD to ensure proper sanitation and mitigation of mosquito breeding on a war footing,' Saxena said in a post on X.

He appealed to people to take all necessary precautions.

'Also asked them to ascertain adequate facilities at dispenseries and hospitals. I appeal to the people to take all necessary precautionary measures,' the LG said.

Asked about Saxena's post, Mayor Shelly Oberoi told a press conference that a high-level meeting of the departments concerned will be held soon to take stock of the situation.

(Published 23 October 2023, 12:02 IST)
DelhiV K Saxenadengue

