Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC grants bail to Ashish Mishra, directs trial court to expedite hearing

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday gave bail to ex-Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra in the case related to the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence that claimed eight lives, and restricted his movement to Delhi or Lucknow.

On January 25 last year, the top court had given interim bail to Ashish Mishra in the "unfortunate ghastly incident" of violence.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan also granted bail to farmers in the case and directed the trial court to expedite hearing.