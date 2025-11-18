Bus-tanker collision: Relatives of deceased people to travel to Saudi Arabia for funeral

<p>Hyderabad: A Telangana government delegation led by Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammed Azharuddin has reached Saudi Arabia to co-ordinate relief efforts and oversee funeral arrangements for the victims of Monday’s bus tragedy, in which around 45 Hyderabad pilgrims lost their lives.<br></p><p>About 50 relatives of the deceased have been identified to travel to the Gulf nation for the funerals, which are expected to take place on Thursday. The bodies, which were burnt beyond recognition, have been preserved. DNA tests will be conducted with the families travelling to Saudi Arabia to facilitate death certification.</p>.Saudi bus accident: About 50 family members of deceased to leave from Hyderabad.<p>Sources in the Telangana government said they expect the Saudi authorities to extend compensation to the victims’ families, in addition to the ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh announced by the state government and travel assistance.<br></p><p>“There were some issues with the passports of two individuals intending to travel to Saudi Arabia, but those are being resolved. The Minorities Welfare Department is closely coordinating with the families of the deceased,” an official said.</p>.18 members across three generations killed in Saudi bus tragedy.<p>The official added that the Revenue Department is issuing the necessary documents to the bereaved families. On Monday, the state government had announced that two members from each victim’s family would be taken to Saudi Arabia to attend the funerals, which will be conducted as per religious customs.<br></p><p>Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah has set up a camp office at the Indian Haj Pilgrims Office in Madina to assist the families of the Indian Umrah pilgrims who died in the tragedy.<br></p><p>In a social media post, the Consulate confirmed that Consul General Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri visited the lone survivor, Abdul Shoeb Mohammed, who is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Madina.<br></p><p>“Hospital authorities have assured that he is being provided with the best possible medical care. The Consulate wishes him a speedy recovery,” the post stated.</p>