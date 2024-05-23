Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Smriti Irani holds roadshow in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

The roadshow, marked by a decent turnout, saw enthusiastic party supporters moving alongside Irani's procession, waving BJP flags and dancing to dhols.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 May 2024, 10:05 IST
Last Updated : 23 May 2024, 10:05 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani held a road show Thursday in support of Praveen Khandelwal, the BJP candidate from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat.

The roadshow, marked by a decent turnout, saw enthusiastic party supporters moving alongside Irani's procession, waving BJP flags and dancing to dhols.

Amethi MP Irani, along with Khandelwal, greeted the crowd from a specially designed vehicle and showered flower petals on her supporters.

All seven Lok Sabha seats of Delhi will go to polls on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 May 2024, 10:05 IST
India NewsBJPDelhiIndian PoliticsSmriti IraniLok Sabha Elections 2024

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels | Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT