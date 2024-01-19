Mahua Moitra vacates govt bungalow

New Delhi: Former TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Friday vacated her government accommodation here, her lawyer said.

The Directorate of Estates (DoE) had in the morning sent a team to get the official bungalow vacated and the area around it was barricaded, an official said.

"House number 9B on Telegraph Lane occupied by Mahua Moitra was vacated by 10 am this morning before the authorities arrived. No eviction took place," Moitra's Counsel Shadan Farasat told reporters.