Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi Police team reaches AAP MP's residence to seek details of incident

Led by an Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) rank officer, the team has gone to the Rajya MP's residence to seek details of the incident, they said.
On Monday morning, Maliwal went to the Civil Lines police station here and alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff 'assaulted' her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials said. Police have not yet received a formal complaint.
On Tuesday, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh had said that the incident with Maliwal was 'highly condemnable'.
Published 16 May 2024, 09:09 IST