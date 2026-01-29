Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget

Economic Survey 2025-26: Decline in work demand forced govt to enact VB-G RAM G

Over the years the nature of rural employment requirements transformed, emphasising both the programme’s achievements and the need to reassess its design and aims.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 16:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 January 2026, 16:50 IST
India NewsMGNREGSEconomic Surveyunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us