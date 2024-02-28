Man hit by moving metro train on Yellow Line in Delhi, dies

New Delhi: An unidentified man died after he was hit by a moving train at a Yellow Line metro station on Wednesday, according to officials.

Services were delayed for about 20 minute on the corridor after the incident that took place at Udyog Bhawan Metro Station, a senior DMRC official said.

The Yellow Line connects Millenium City Center-Gurugram and Samaypur Badli in Delhi.

According to metro police, the deceased is yet to be identified.