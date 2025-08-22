Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

20-year-old man nabbed after trying to scale Parliament wall early morning

The incident was reported at 5:50 am and the person has been identified as Ram Kumar Bind, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi and works in a factory in Gujarat's Surat.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 05:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 August 2025, 05:33 IST
India NewsParliamentSecurity BreachNew Delh

Follow us on :

Follow Us