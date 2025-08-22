<p>New Delhi: A 20-year-old man, who appears to be "mentally incoherent", attempted to scale the wall of Parliament on Friday morning but was apprehended by security personnel.</p><p>The incident was reported at 5:50 am and the person has been identified as Ram Kumar Bind, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi and works in a factory in Gujarat's Surat. </p> .'Vote chori' unites Opposition, revives I.N.D.I.A bloc in Monsoon Session.<p>Police said, "Today around 5:50 am, one person while at the boundary wall of Parliament probably attempting to scale was promptly apprehended by alert CISF and Delhi Police staff. He seems mentally incoherent."</p><p>Officials said he tried to gain entry into Parliament by climbing a tree adjoining the boundary wall.</p><p>Central agencies, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Special Cell of Delhi Police, questioned him to determine his motive, they said.</p> .<p>The latest incident came nearly one-and-half years after two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the Visitors' Gallery and released yellow-coloured smoke canisters. </p><p>Two others carried out a similar act outside Parliament House complex on 13 December, 2013, coinciding with the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament.</p>