Delhi man shot dead in front of son during Diwali celebrations; nephew killed too

While Akash Sharma alias Chottu and his nephew, Rishabh Sharma (16), were killed in the incident, Krish Sharma (10) sustained bullet injuries, the official said, adding that the victims were celebrating Diwali outside their house in Shahdara's Farsh Bazar area when they were attacked around 8 pm.