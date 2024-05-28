Mercury in parts of Delhi soars to nearly 50 degrees Celsius

Hot winds from Rajasthan compounded people's misery due to the blazing sun in Delhi, leading to very high temperatures, especially in the outskirts. Heatwave conditions are expected to persist in Delhi for the next few days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city's Safdarjung observatory -- the official marker -- recorded its highest temperature on Tuesday, five notches above the seasonal average, at 45.8 degrees Celsius.