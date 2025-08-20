<p>More than 50 schools in Delhi have received bomb threats via e-mail on Wednesday morning, the Delhi Police have said, as per news agency <em>ANI</em>.</p><p>Rahul Model School and Maxfort School in Dwarka, SKV in Malviya Nagar, and Andhra School in Prasad Nagar are some of the schools that have received such e-mails.</p><p>According to the Delhi Fire Services, information regarding bomb threats at two schools -- SKV in Malviya Nagar and Andhra School in Prasad Nagar -- was received at 7.40 am and 7.42 am, respectively.</p><p>Police teams, along with fire personnel and bomb disposal squads, rushed to the premises immediately, officials said.</p><p>A similar incident occurred on Monday when 32 schools in Delhi received bomb threat e-mails. Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka, Modern Convent School, and ShreeRam World School were some of the schools which received such e-mails.</p> <p><em>With PTI inputs</em></p>