'Mysterious' graffiti on Delhi metro trains, FIRs lodged

Earlier, similar cases have come to light from Kerala and Gujarat, where a group of graffiti artists, including foreign nationals were found to be involved committing such acts for fun, a police officer said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Transport) Vijay Singh said the Delhi police are looking into the incidents.

The first case was reported at the Yamuna Bank metro yard where someone breached the wall late night and got inside, after which the person painted a portion of one of the coaches parked at the yard.