National Conference MP, lead petitioner in Article 370 case, raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan, SC told

The Supreme Court on Monday said it would seek a response from National Conference MP Mohd Akbar Lone, the lead petitioner in the challenge to dilution to Article 370 of the Constitution, on charges related to raising of 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan in J&K Assembly.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended before a five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud that Lone, who allegedly shouted 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan in Jammu and Kashmir assembly, must file an affidavit owing allegiance to the Constitution and stating that he opposed terrorism and secessionism.
"Now, he is the lead petitioner challenging the abrogation of Article 370, he should submit an affidavit owing allegiance to Indian Constitution," Mehta said.
The bench, which is hearing the batch of matters, said it will seek response from the petitioner on these allegations.
One counsel submitted that petitioner Lone had shockingly said 'Pakistan Zindabad' in Assembly.
Mehta contended saying “Pakistan Zindabad” on the floor of the House “has its own seriousness” and the court must see who is contesting the claim of continuing Article 370.
The bench told the counsel that the court will hear him on this for two minutes and then he can raise the point. Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi submitted Lone should apologise.
"He should file an affidavit saying that I owe allegiance to the Constitution of India……he must say that I strongly oppose terrorism and secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir,” Mehta said.
One counsel said Lone had never shown any remorse. “Lone must say I oppose terrorism by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere.
It must come on record….he is the lead petitioner….he is not an ordinary man, he is an MP,” Mehta said.
Senior advocate V Giri, representing a party, contended that somebody before the highest court of the land challenges presidential orders and he does not apologise for his statement and his submissions should be taken only if he apologises.
The bench said it will put to the counsel when the rejoinder is called out.
Mehta said despite being brought to the notice of the court, if he does nothing then it may encourage others.
"Efforts of the nation to bring normalcy might be affected and coming from responsible leaders, it has its own context and seriousness,” he said.
On Sunday, a plea was filed before the Supreme Court questioning credentials of Lone, one of the key petitioners.
'Roots in Kashmir’, a prominent organization representing Kashmiri pandits, has claimed that Lone is a known supporter of secessionist forces operating in J&K and, in the past, has also shouted pro Pakistan slogans on the floor of the J&K Assembly.
Akbar Lone was a member of the legislative assembly from 2002 to 2018 and has shouted slogans like "Pakistan Zindabad' on the floor of the J&K Assembly," the intervention application alleged, referring to several media reports in support of their claim.