NHRC notice to Delhi govt, Haryana & UP authorities over deaths due to drowning, electrocution

As mentioned in the news report, carried on August 2, most of these deaths happened after heavy rain on July 31. A 23-year-old woman, holding her three-year-old son's hand, slipped into an overflowing drain in east Delhi's Ghazipur area on July 31 and died. Reportedly, the rescue operation for them was delayed over a "jurisdictional dispute" between the police of Delhi and Ghaziabad, the statement said.