Nurses at Delhi govt-run hospitals wear black ribbons to protest, seek regularisation of jobs

Last Updated 23 February 2024, 13:47 IST

New Delhi: Scores of nurses of various Delhi government-run hospitals began their three-day symbolic protest on Friday as they wore black ribbons to put forth their demands for regularisation of services of contractual nurses and paramedics, a senior official of a nursing federation said.

The 'silent protest' has been called by the Delhi Nurses Federation (DNF), its secretary general Liladhar Ramchandani said.

The federation also posted on X photographs of its members protesting at various hospitals, with black ribbons clipped to their aprons.

"This is a three-day protest, and will go on till February 25. This is a silent mode of protest, services have no been disrupted," he said.

The DNF in its post also said it was planning to hold a protest in front of Delhi Secretariat premises on February 27.

"Our long-pending demand is that contractual nurses and paramedics be regularised. And, no nursing staff should be outsourced," Ramchandani said.

(Published 23 February 2024, 13:47 IST)
India NewsDelhiNurse Arvind Kejriwal

