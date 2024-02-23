Nurses at Delhi govt-run hospitals wear black ribbons to protest, seek regularisation of jobs

New Delhi: Scores of nurses of various Delhi government-run hospitals began their three-day symbolic protest on Friday as they wore black ribbons to put forth their demands for regularisation of services of contractual nurses and paramedics, a senior official of a nursing federation said.

The 'silent protest' has been called by the Delhi Nurses Federation (DNF), its secretary general Liladhar Ramchandani said.

The federation also posted on X photographs of its members protesting at various hospitals, with black ribbons clipped to their aprons.