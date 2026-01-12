Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

One-day-old abandoned newborn with no heartbeat revived at Delhi hospital

Upon admission, the newborn was found to be in an extremely critical condition, the hospital said in a statement.
Last Updated : 12 January 2026, 16:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 January 2026, 16:56 IST
India NewsDelhi

Follow us on :

Follow Us