Pension restored for elderly in Delhi, says Atishi while accusing BJP-led Centre of stalling it for 5 months

PTI
Last Updated : 23 August 2024, 08:06 IST

New Delhi: Delhi Finance Minister Atishi on Friday said elderly people in the city have now started getting pension, and accused the BJP-led Centre of stalling it for the last five months.

"Good news for the elders of Delhi! For the last 5 months, the BJP central government had withheld the old age pension of 1 lakh elderly people of Delhi. The elders were very worried," she said in a post on X in Hindi.

"I am happy to inform that after a lot of struggle, the Kejriwal government has started the stalled pension of the elderly. Pension for the last 5 months is being deposited into the bank accounts of the elderly," she said.

Persons above the age of 60 with an annual family income of less than Rs one lakh are eligible for the pension.

Under the scheme, beneficiaries aged between 60 and 69 are entitled to Rs 2,000 per month with additional Rs 500 per month being given to SC/ST/Minority community beneficiaries. Those above 70 years get Rs 2,500 per month.

