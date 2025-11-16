Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Police ramp up anti-terror security measures in central Delhi; 34 unattended vehicles seized

The security push is part of a broader strategy implemented after the blast, an official said.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 12:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2025, 12:39 IST
India NewsDelhiRed FortPolice

Follow us on :

Follow Us