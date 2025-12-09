Menu
Delhi blast: NIA arrests Baramulla doctor as probe widens in Red fort attack, eighth person to be held

The NIA has found Bilal's involvement in the conspiracy behind the terrorist attack that killed 11 people and injured several others in the Red Fort area on November 10
Last Updated : 09 December 2025, 14:23 IST
Published 09 December 2025, 14:23 IST
India NewsDelhiRed FortNIAblastNational Investigation Agency

