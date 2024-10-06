Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Rs 500-crore app-based fraud: Rhea Chakraborty, Bharti Singh summoned by Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Thursday claimed to have busted the scam involving HIBOX, a mobile application that allegedly lured people into investing money through it with the promise of high returns.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 21:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2024, 21:17 IST
Delhi PoliceFraudRhea Chakrabortybharti singhDelhi News

Follow us on :

Follow Us