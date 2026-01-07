Menu
Karnataka's teachers’ & graduates’ Council polls: BJP looks to retain 3 seats

In the Core Committee meeting of BJP held on Monday, it was discussed to continue the alliance even for the upcoming elections. However, some of the BJP leaders suggested to retain three seats.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026
Published 06 January 2026, 20:59 IST
