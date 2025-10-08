Menu
Sameer Wankhede Vs Aryan Khan: Delhi High Court issues notice to Red Chillies Entertainment over 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' row

Red Chillies Entertainment and others have been asked by the HC to file a reply in 7 days, and asked the petitioner to supply a copy of the petition to all defendants.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 06:17 IST
Published 08 October 2025, 06:17 IST
India NewsDelhi High CourtSameer WankhedeRed Chillies Entertainment

