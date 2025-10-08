<p>Delhi High The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to actor Shahrukh Khan, Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix on a defamation suit filed by IRS officer Sameer Wankhede for allegedly maligning his reputation in their series "The Ba***ds of Bollywood".</p><p>Red Chillies Entertainment and others have been asked by the HC to file a reply in 7 days, and asked the petitioner to supply a copy of the petition to all defendants.</p><p>Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued summons to defendants -- Gauri Khan owned Red Chillies Entertainment Private Limited, Netflix, X Corp (formerly Twitter), Google LLC, Meta Platforms, RPSG Lifestyle Media Private Limited and John Doe.</p><p>The matter has been listed on October 30 for a hearing.</p> <p>Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who made his directorial debut with 'Ba***ds of Bollywood,' has landed himself in trouble with his debut series as a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/aryan-khan-vs-sameer-wankhede-everything-you-need-to-know-about-their-rivalry-3743770#4">lawsuit has been filed</a> by IRS officer and former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. He has filed a defamation suit against the makers Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix, and sought Rs 2 crore in damages.<br></p><p>"This series disseminates a misleading and negative portrayal of anti-drug enforcement agencies, thereby eroding public confidence in law enforcement institutions," the plea submitted.</p><p>The plea said the series has been deliberately conceptualised and executed with the intent to malign Wankhede's reputation in a colourable and prejudicial manner.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>