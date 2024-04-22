SC seeks Gujarat government's reply on bail plea of ex-IAS officer Pradeep Sharma in land allotment case

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan issued notice to the Gujarat government and sought its response in four weeks.

Senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, appearing for Sharma, said, "I am the usual whipping boy of the state, who is seeking relief in the matter."

The bench said, "Alright, we are issuing the notice."

Sharma has challenged the March 20 order of the Gujarat High Court rejecting his bail plea in the case.