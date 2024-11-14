School student sexually assaulted in school bus in Delhi's Anand Vihar

<p>New Delhi: A school student was allegedly sexually assaulted in a school bus in Shahdara's Anand Vihar area and police have booked the vehicle's driver, conductor and a school attendant, an official said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The private school filed a complaint and the statement of the parents regarding the incident that happened when the girl was heading to her home in Indira Puram in Ghaziabad, the official said.</p>.Delhi Police arrest five persons for sexually assaulting two girls in a car.<p>"The parents however, did not come forward to give details of the incident and written complaint for further legal action," Delhi Police said in a statement.</p>.<p>However in view of the gravity of the offence, a case under Section 10 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act is registered against the bus driver, conductor and attendant of school," it said. Further probe was underway.</p>