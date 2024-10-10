Home
Seven year-old boy sexually assaulted by neighbour in Dwarka's Bindapur

The matter came to the fore on Wednesday evening when the victim complained of pain in his rectum to his mother.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 15:45 IST

Published 10 October 2024, 15:45 IST
India NewsDelhiCrime

