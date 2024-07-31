'Sheer desperation': Congress slams Finance Minister Sitharaman over her criticism of opposition

Hitting back at Sitharaman, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Private investment - domestic and foreign - in India, so very vital for accelerating India's economic growth, is still very sluggish and refuses to boom. This is inspite of steep corporate tax cuts and aggressive PR by the non-biological PM and his cheerleaders and drumbeaters." "Now the FM has come up with what she thinks is the answer to this puzzle. In the Lok Sabha yesterday, she blamed what she calls Congress propaganda for deterring private investment. This is sheer desperation," Ramesh said.