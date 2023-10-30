Rajasthan CM's son Vaibhav Gehlot appears before ED in Delhi

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav Gehlot on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi for questioning in a foreign exchange violation case.

The federal agency had issued summons to Vaibhav Gehlot to appear before the investigating officer of the case, at its headquarters on A P J Abdul Kalam road, under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The summons are linked to recent ED raids against Rajasthan based hospitality group Triton Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Ltd, Vardha Enterprises Pvt. Ltd and its directors and promoters Shiv Shankar Sharma, Rattan Kant Sharma and others.