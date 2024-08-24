Swati Maliwal assault case: Judicial custody of Bibhav Kumar extended till September 13

Delhi's Tis Hazari court on Saturday extended the Judicial custody of Bibhav Kumar, close aide of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal till September 13, in the Swati Maliwal assault case.

The court also sought a reply on the application moved by the accused seeking direction pagination of the charge sheet and documents so that he can correctly identify the deficient and illegible documents, reported ANI.

Delhi police on Friday claimed before the Supreme Court a larger conspiracy behind the "brutal assault" upon AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal by CM's aide at his official residence.



More to follow...