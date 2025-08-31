Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Marathas should utilise EWS quota: BJP ministers amid protests in Maharashtra

Jarange has been staging an indefinite hunger strike at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai from Friday to press for the reservation.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 10:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 August 2025, 10:18 IST
India NewsBJPMumbaiIndian PoliticsMaharashtraManoj Jarange

Follow us on :

Follow Us