Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: NCW summons Bibhav Kumar, former PS to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Bibhav Kumar has been accused of assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal at the CM's residence in Delhi.

Maliwal on May 13 went to the Civil Lines Police Station and alleged that a member of the Delhi chief minister's personal staff "assaulted' her at the chief minister's official residence, police officials had said.

Following this, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday met party colleague Swati Maliwal, even as the BJP sharpened its attack on the AAP supremo, asking him to come clean and demanding action against the guilty.

Meanwhile, the BJP raised questions at AAP after Kumar was seen accompanying Arvind Kejriwal to Lucknow today ahead of the latter's joint presser with Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav.