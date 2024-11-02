Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Teen stabbed over bursting of firecrackers in Delhi, 3 booked

According to police, Sahil was bursting firecrackers in front of his house when three other residents reached there and started bursting firecrackers. Then, a fight a broke out.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 15:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 November 2024, 15:01 IST
India NewsDelhiCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us