Teen stabbed over bursting of firecrackers in Delhi, 3 booked

<p>New Delhi: A 17-year-old boy was stabbed after a fight over bursting of firecrackers outside his house in north-east Delhi, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on Friday night in the Seelampur area, they said.</p>.<p>According to police, Sahil was bursting firecrackers in front of his house when three other residents reached there and started bursting firecrackers.</p>.<p>Following this, a fight broke out between the victim and the other group during which one of the accused whipped out a knife and stabbed Sahil, police said.</p>.<p>The victim was admitted to JPC hospital where he is undergoing treatment, they said.</p>.<p>A case under sections 118(1) (causing hurt by weapon), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered. </p><p>Teams have been formed to arrest the accused. They are also probing where both the parties got firecrackers from, police said. </p><p>Delhi government has put a blanket ban on the bursting of firecrackers in the national capital till Jan 1, 2025. </p>