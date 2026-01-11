Menu
Theft attempt damages signalling cables, slows down Delhi Airport Express Line trains: DMRC

About 800 metres of signalling cables were cut during the attempt in the midsection between the two stations, disrupting the signalling system, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.
Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 12:25 IST
Published 11 January 2026, 12:25 IST
